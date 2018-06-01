A warm welcome to summer intern Mardy Harding

It’s our pleasure to welcome new intern Martha “Mardy” Harding to MLTnews.

A student at the University of San Francisco, Harding graduated from Nathan Hale High School and lives in Seattle. But she says she has “spent nearly every Christmas I can remember in Edmonds with my grandmother (and Edmonds Historical Museum Board President) Jerry Freeland.”

At USF, Harding is majoring in International Studies and minoring in African Studies and Journalism. “I adore school,” she says, “but in my time away from San Francisco, I enjoy reading, rock climbing, swimming, traveling and working as the news editor for my school’s weekly newspaper, The San Francisco Foghorn.”