96 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens arrive at PAWS for ‘RescueBIG’ initiative

PAWS celebrated GiveBIG on Wednesday with what they are calling RescueBIG.

Cats and dogs from overcrowded shelters in Merced, Calif. arrived Wednesday morning after a 16-hour drive. A total of 96 animals were brought to PAWS.

“Many of them have run out of time,” said PAWS spokeswoman Laura Follis. They came to PAWS, she said, because the shelter typically has animals available for adoption for just five days, which is a relatively short amount of time.

Among the 96 animals that arrived Wednesday are adult dogs and cats, mothers and their babies, as well as abandoned puppies and kittens. Adult pets are expected to be available for adoption as early as Friday, May 11 at PAWS in Lynnwood, as well as PAWS Cat City in Seattle. Mothers, puppies and kittens will go straight to a local foster home until the babies are ready to be adopted.

PAWS is not only celebrating GiveBIG through its RescueBIG initiative. The organization also participated with donations matched up to $6,000. That match was achieved early Wednesday. Click here for more information.

For video of kittens, click here.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate