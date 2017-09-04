8-year-old riding his bike injured after being hit by van

1 of 3

An 8-year-old boy was taken to Harborview to be checked out Monday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike.

Witnesses told police the boy was riding his bike in the 22600 block of 39th Avenue West at 3:30 p.m. He then went into the flow of traffic, when he was hit by a van traveling along the road.

“Witnesses on the scene said there was no way for the driver to stop the vehicle,” Mountlake Terrace Police Cmdr. Doug Hansen said.

The van threw the boy off his bike.

“Fortunately, he had a helmet,” Hansen said. “The helmet was pretty trashed.”

The boy did not appear to have life threatening injuries, as he was conscious and talking to emergency personnel on the scene, but he was taken to Harborview for evaluation as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported in this incident.

–Photos by Jacob Kimerer