8-year-old Brier resident wins Edmonds National Anthem contest

Those attending the Fourth of July celebration in Edmonds this year will be treated to the National Anthem as sung by 8-year-old Max Ferrer of Brier.

Max is a second grader who attends Brier Elementary School in the Edmonds School District. Max loves to sing, and studies with local singing teacher Malya Muth. He is currently involved in the Studio East production of “Wonderland,” where he gets to sing and dance to his heart’s delight.

Since May 1, 16 singers — all residents within the boundaries of the Edmonds School District — have been competing for a chance to sing the National Anthem for this year’s Edmonds Fourth of July fireworks celebration. The ages ranged from 8 to 52 years old.

All singers submitted a video of themselves singing the National Anthem.

The judges — three singing teachers from NATS (National Singing Teachers Association) and four members of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce — rotated judging singers, scoring each video for tone, diction, pitch accuracy and artistry/expression. After two rounds, the singer with the highest cumulative score advanced to the final round.

This contest was co-sponsored by The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and singing teacher Malya Muth, who was not a judge in the competition. It is one of several Fourth of July activities in Edmonds, including the Beat the Brackett 5K and Baby Brackett 1K runs, the downtown Edmonds parade and the Edmonds Kind of Fourth Fireworks celebration.