Mountlake Terrace Hawk junior Brandon Bach has been selected by the Associated Press sports writers across the state to the AP 2A all-state football team for 2017; Bach was chosen as the 2A all-state punter.

Bach averaged more than 33 yards per punt this year for the Hawks, who finished the 2017 season with a record of 5-5.

Bach is the first Hawk to be named to an AP all-state football team since Jevin Pahinui received the honor in 2013.

–By Doug Petrowski