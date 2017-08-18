Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Aug. 10-18

Aug. 10

Found property was turned into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department. A pile of mail was discovered in the 5000 block of 217th Street Southwest. Mail was returned to several owners. Mail belonging to two owners who could not be contacted was entered into property for safekeeping.

A vehicle prowl was reported int he 23400 block of 56th Avenue West. A prescription of Oxycodone was stolen, along with a small bag.

A burglary was reported in the 5200 block of 236th Street Southwest. Numerous items were missing, including two tablets, three speakers and a jewelry box. It appeared as though the suspect(s) made entry by prying open a window.

Aug. 11

A bicycle was reported stolen from the 22000 block of 54th Avenue West.

Aug. 13

A burglary was reported in the 21900 block of 64th Avenue West. Windows valued at $1,000 and $1,500 were broken. No merchandise appeared to be missing.

Aug. 14

A burglary was reported in the 21400 block of 48th Avenue West. A storage unit was broken into. It was unclear if anything was missing.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23300 block of Cedar Way. No damage was reported to the vehicle. Reading glasses, a charger and an emergency road kit were all taken.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 7100 block of 226th Place Southwest. A woman said she received a text alert from a pizza chain restaurant that a free pizza had been redeemed and her card was charged $2.16 for tax. She said she had not redeemed the free pizza and her credit cards were recently stolen. The pizza restaurant that delivered the pizza is located in Virginia.

Aug. 15

A disturbance was reported in the 21400 block of 52nd Avenue West. A woman was reported harassing residents in the area. She was trespassed and given a courtesy transport to Everett.

An attempted theft was reported in the 5500 block of 238th Street Southwest. A safe was damaged as though sometime tried to pry it open. The suspect was seen on surveillance video.

Aug. 16

A burglary was reported in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest. A mail room was broken into. A mail key box was forced open and the key inside was used to open the mail door. About 10-15 packages were stolen. Possible finger prints were entered into evidence.

A homeless person contacted an officer on duty about some bones he found in the 23400 block of 58th Avenue West. The bones appeared to be old, as there was no tissue on them. The appeared to be rib and vertebra bones. They were sent to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner, who determined they belonged to an animal, most likely a deer. The bones were destroyed.

Aug. 17

A theft was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. A woman had left a wallet containing a necklace and figurine in a hotel room there. When she returned, the wallet was there, but she said the necklace and figurine were missing. The house keepers had been confronted by management and said they did not take them. Nothing similar had been pawned.

A theft was reported in the 5700 block of 220th Street Southwest. Two jet skis were stolen from a parking lot.

Aug. 18

A theft was reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. Ice cream was stolen from a store there. A criminal trespass notice was issued to the suspect.

A partially destroyed mountain bike and several personal items were found abandoned in the 21400 block of 48th Avenue West. The bike was not listed as stolen.