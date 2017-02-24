Five student vocalists to compete in Terrace Idol finals Friday

Five student vocalists will take to the stage Friday, Feb. 24, for the finals of the 2017 Terrace Idol competition; show time is 7 p.m. in the theater of Mountlake Terrace High School.

Tanner Rook, Praditha Halstad, Rackeb Kelemu, Kaylee Gohl and Sarah Holman beat out 15 other competitors over two rounds of performances earlier this month to earn their spots in Friday’s finals.

Rook, a senior at Mountlake Terrace High School, is the only upperclassman among the finalists. Halstad and Kelemu are sophomores at Terrace, Gohl a freshman at the school, and Holman is a sophomore from Jackson High School in Mill Creek.

Each finalist will perform twice in front of three judges and audience in the 400-seat theater on Friday. At the end of the evening, the judges will select their trophy winner while those in attendance will vote for an audience choice winner.

Terrace Idol is a fundraiser for the MTHS 2017 Senior Class and the MTHS Drama Department; admission is $5 and tickets will be available at the door.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W.

–By Doug Petrowski