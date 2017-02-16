Fence between Lake Ballinger boat launch and golf course removed

1 of 2

A large section of a chain link fence that had separated the Lake Ballinger boat launch park area from the former Ballinger Lake Golf Course has been removed by Mountlake Terrace city workers to allow for better access between the two public areas.

Crews from the City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Department began removing the fence this month. As of Wednesday, a portion of the fence close to the lake remained along with some fence post and debris yet to be carted away by work crews.

The fence had been the last remaining obstacle separating the boat launch area from Ballinger Park, the 42-acre passive park that was created when the former golf course closed in 2012. Removal of the fence is consistent with the overall vision city officials have for the area.

In 2015, city officials approved the 105-page Ballinger Park Master Plan that outlines possible future plans for the boat launch area, the passive park acreage and the Ballinger Playfields and playground just to the north, conjoining the areas into one comprehensive city park. Total cost of the plans was calculated by the city in 2016 at $10,909,000.

–By Doug Petrowski