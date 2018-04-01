Local students donate 600 loaves of bread to community food banks

Over 600 loaves of bread were donated to local food banks thanks to the work of Edmonds School District students.

It was part of the Bake for Good program offered by King Arthur Flour. To read more about the program, click here to read more from our sister website Lynnwood Today.

Students made and donated hundreds of loaves of bread to needy students and local food banks including Lynnwood Food Bank, Edmonds Food Bank, Edmonds Westgate Chapel Food Bank, Bethel Chapel Food Bank in Mountlake Terrace, and Annie’s Kitchen at Edmonds Lutheran Church. Students in grades 4-6 at Seaview, Lynndale and Meadowdale elementary schools, as well as culinary students at Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Lynnwood high schools watched demonstrations and received recipes, then baked two loaves of bread at home. One loaf was kept by participating students and the second was donated.

Students were enthusiastic about the project.

“Paige was so excited to make bread,” said Jeremy Rittierodt, a parent who shared about his daughter’s experience. “She did it all by herself with no parent intervention. Not only is she learning to follow a recipe, math, patience, and general cooking skills, but she’s helping the community at the same time!”