5k Walk and Run Oct. 28 to benefit Edmonds CC student scholarships

Support student success and raise funds for Edmonds Community College scholarships, emergency funding and innovative grants by participating in the EdCC Foundation’s 5k Walk and Run event Saturday, Oct. 28.
Walkers and runners at every level are welcome. Enjoy live music, tasty treats, athletic scrimmages, and special student vignettes throughout the course and at the after party.
Event timeline
- 8 a.m. Onsite Registration
- 9 a.m. Runners Start
- 9:05 a.m. Walkers Start
- 9:30 a.m. After Party Begins
Features
- $500 team rate with perks (team photo, prizes, promotions and more!)
- $35 individual rate
- Chip timing and live race results
- Build your own team site
- Individual and team prizes
- Student vignettes along the course
- Costume contest!