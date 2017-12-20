I-5 near DuPont now open to southbound travelers following train derailment earlier this week

If you have been putting off your trip down south because of a closure on I-5 following a train derailment earlier this week, you can now go ahead with your plans without needing to detour.

Traffic is moving once again on southbound Interstate 5 south of the city of DuPont.

At 4:50 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 20, the Washington State Department of Transportation reopened the two left lanes near the Mounts Road exit.

“It took a highly-coordinated effort with several agencies during the initial emergency and recovery to reopen the highway after this terrible tragedy,” said WSDOT Regional Administrator John Wynands. “We appreciate the patience of people in the nearby communities and users of the road while crews worked to ensure this stretch of I-5 is safe for the traveling public.”

The right lane of southbound I-5, and the southbound Mounts Road on-ramp will remain closed overnight while WSDOT maintenance crews continue emergency guardrail repair and slope restoration work. Crews expect this work to be finished in time to completely reopen the lane and ramp for the Thursday morning commute. Nighttime travelers should reduce their speed to 45 mph through the area for the safety of the crews along the road.

Several alternate routes were recommended to keep local traffic moving during the emergency closure of the highway. Those guide signs and flaggers will be removed throughout the night. WSDOT will also restore traffic signals that were re-timed at key intersections.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find updated information on the WSDOT website, WSDOT mobile app and by following @wsdot_tacoma on Twitter.