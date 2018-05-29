3rd of July event update, water comprehensive plan review on city council May 31 agenda

An update on the 3rd of July event and review of the city’s water comprehensive plan are among the items on the Thursday, May 31 Mountlake Terrace City Council work/study session agenda. The council is also set to:

– Consider a proposed $300 fee to be assessed for providing roadside memorial signs in remembrance of persons killed while traveling on Mountlake Terrace roadways. – Review a list of police department’s surplus seized and abandoned firearms.

– Review KPG Contract Supplement No. 13 for the Main Street Project, and an agreement with Krazan and Associates for on-call construction material testing service.

– Hold a quarterly discussion and update of city council goals.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220. You can see the complete agenda here.