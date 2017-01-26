36 nearby units uninhabitable after large fire in building under construction

1 of 5

The smell of smoke hung thick in the air and small flames were still visible in spots on Thursday morning, 12 hours after an apartment building under construction caught fire in Lynnwood.

The building, located at 19815 Scriber Lake Rd., was set to become The Reserve at Lynnwood, a 296-unit senior living complex. It would have been five-stories tall and was set to open later this year. It was engulfed in flames on Wednesday night.

Lynnwood Fire Spokeswoman Julie Moore said drywall had not yet been installed in the building when it caught fire, which may have contributed to its quick growth.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The fire marshal will investigate.

The call initially came in at 9:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, the fire was fully involved. Firefighters were able to contain the fire by 1 a.m., Moore said. Flames were still large at that point, but crews had it contained to the single complex.

The building was vacant at the time of the fire. However, two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the fire. They were taken to the hospital Wednesday night, but were released by Thursday morning.

Three neighboring apartment complexes were evacuated overnight. Those living at the Picket Hill Condominum complex, located at 5801 200th St. S.W., were able to return to their homes Thursday morning. Residents of Tanglewood Apartments, located at 5720 198th St. S.W., could return Thursday morning, but several units had windows broken out and so they were not secure.

The third complex, Lynnview Apartments at 5821 200th St. S.W., were left completely uninhabitable. The complex also burned down in August 2010 and were rebuilt more than a year later. It contained 36 units. The American Red Cross has been called in to assist affected families.

Fire crews are expected to remain on Scriber Lake Road for at least the next 24 hours. The road near the 19800 block is closed to traffic and will remain closed until crews are finished.

Several Snohomish County PUD customers lost power overnight as a result of the fire. As of 8:30 a.m., at least 50 remained without power.

Nearby communities may have seen ash on their porch from this fire, even from miles away. A reader in Brier reported seeing ash Thursday morning.

–By Natalie Covate