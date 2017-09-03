$3,000 reward offered in connection with dog’s death near Lake Ballinger

Mickey’s owners said they discovered the body around 10:30 p.m., about a half hour after letting the dog out in their yard. The property borders the Interurban trail right-of-way in the 23700 block of 74th Avenue West, just a block from Lake Ballinger.

Mickey’s owners are looking for anyone who was exhibiting strange behavior along the trail during the hours of 9-11 p.m. the evening the dog was killed. They are also seeking security camera footage or pictures taken during that time frame, a sharp stick or pole that could have been used as a weapon, or a patch of Mickey’s fur.

Those with information are asked to call 253-381-5711.

Paul Hensel, who found Mickey, said that family members took Mickey’s body to a local veterinarian, who told them the injury was likely not caused by an animal. After returning home, they called police.

According to both Hensel and Edmonds police, the dog’s body will be sent to Washington State University’s veterinary school in Pullman for a necropsy to determine details of the dog’s injuries.