225 runners hit the pavement for MLT 5K, plus final run times

The Mountlake Terrace 5K Fun Run/Walk was successful again on Saturday morning.
This year, the event had 225 people register.
Event organizer Jen Woodman said the weather was perfect — sunny but not too warm.
“Everyone was in good spirits and many people went home with fabulous raffle prizes,” she said.
Winners by age group are as follows:
Ages 6-8: Miki Hoe/Tucker Cardin
Ages 9-11: Cambria Metcalf-Lindenburger/Cole Mills
Ages 12-15: Kally Sperry/Calvin Hoe
Ages 16-19: No runners in this age group
Ages 20-29: Sarah Clogston/Anthony Galvan (Winner Overall)
Ages 30-39: Shanna Odegaard/John Hoffman
Ages 40-49: Adrienne Mills (Top Female Winner)/Ben Wieczorek
Ages 50-59: Pam Paudler/David Phillips
Ages 60-69: Carol Austin/Mike Anderberg
Ages 70+: Steve McCracken
To see a full list of race times, click here. For more photos, click here.
–All photos by Jonah Wallace