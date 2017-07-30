    225 runners hit the pavement for MLT 5K, plus final run times

    The Mountlake Terrace 5K Fun Run/Walk was successful again on Saturday morning.

    This year, the event had 225 people register.

    Event organizer Jen Woodman said the weather was perfect — sunny but not too warm.

    “Everyone was in good spirits and many people went home with fabulous raffle prizes,” she said.

    Winners by age group are as follows:

    Ages 6-8: Miki Hoe/Tucker Cardin
    Ages 9-11: Cambria Metcalf-Lindenburger/Cole Mills
    Ages 12-15: Kally Sperry/Calvin Hoe
    Ages 16-19: No runners in this age group
    Ages 20-29: Sarah Clogston/Anthony Galvan (Winner Overall)
    Ages 30-39: Shanna Odegaard/John Hoffman
    Ages 40-49: Adrienne Mills (Top Female Winner)/Ben Wieczorek
    Ages 50-59: Pam Paudler/David Phillips
    Ages 60-69: Carol Austin/Mike Anderberg
    Ages 70+: Steve McCracken

    To see a full list of race times, click here. For more photos, click here.

    –All photos by Jonah Wallace

