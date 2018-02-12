21st District legislators to hold town hall nearby on Feb. 17

1 of 3

State Sen. Guy Palumbo with State Rep. Derek Stanford and Rep. Shelley Kloba are planning to hold a town hall meeting on Saturday, Feb. 17 to update constituents on happenings in the state legislature.

The meeting is expected to last two hours, during which updates will be provided and questions may be asked.

The meeting is scheduled for 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Mobius Hall at Cascadia Community College in Bothell. This year, the school will be requiring its normal parking fee of $4 per car for all-day parking.

The 1st Legislative District includes the cities of Mountlake Terrace and Brier. Click here to see a map.