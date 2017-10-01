2017 MTHS Hall of Fame inductees announced, ceremony Oct. 6

1 of 5

The Mountlake Terrace High School Athletic Hall of Fame will welcome four individual athletes and a state championship-winning team into its fold during induction ceremonies to be held on Friday, Oct. 6.

The 2017 inductees into the MTHS Athletic Hall of Fame are Chuck Edelbrock, class of 1970; Julie (Miller) Stroncek, class of 1984; Jill (Fetrow) Skold, class of 1987; Annie (Everett) Roehl; and the 1975 boys soccer team.

The induction ceremony will take place during halftime of the Terrace Homecoming football game set for Friday, 8 p.m., at Edmonds Stadium.

MTHS 2017 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees (induction Ceremony Oct. 6)

Chuck Edelbrock (football, track)

— 1970 graduate

— one of the first dual sport athletes at MTHS

— football First Team All-Wesco League defensive end, sophomore year

— football First Team All-Wesco League defensive end, running back, senior year

— football team Inspirational Award winner, senior year

— track and field Inspirational Award winner, junior and senior years

— set MTHS school records in the shot put; sophomore, junior and senior years (record of 55 feet 9 inches set in 1970 still stands today)

Julie (Miller) Stroncek (volleyball, basketball, softball)

— 1984 graduate

— nine-time varsity letter recipient, three each in volleyball, basketball, softball

— volleyball First Team All-Wesco League, senior year

— basketball First Team All-Wesco League, senior year

— softball First Team All-Wesco League, senior year

— starting setter on volleyball team that placed fourth in state, sophomore year

— since graduation, has coached volleyball, basketball, track at the middle school level and volleyball at the high school level

— currently serving a Edmonds School District Athletic Director

Jill (Fetrow) Skold (volleyball, basketball, track)

— 1987 graduate

— four-year member of varsity volleyball, basketball teams

— volleyball First Team All-Wesco League, junior and senior years

— basketball First Team All-Wesco League, junior and senior years

— basketball scholarship athlete at Skagit Valley Community College and Seattle Pacific University

Annie (Everett) Roehl (soccer, basketball, softball)

— 2003 graduate

— 12-time varsity letter recipient, four each in soccer, basketball, softball

— team captain in soccer, basketball, softball, senior year

— graduated with 4.0 grade point average (GPA)

— played collegiate basketball at Whitworth University

1975 Boys Soccer Team

Coach: Pete Fry

Team Members: Al Harrell, Paul Fagerland, Marty Palmer, Curt Moore, Brett Clement, Mark Fiege, Jerry Snyder, Bert Johnson, Gregg Galloway, Tom Richards, Dan Thompson, Dale Nuske, Jim Osborn, Ted Ames, Jeff Babin, Bruce Stevenson, Eric Kincaid, John Bruce, Leonard Wilson (manager)

— 3A State Champions

— 18-3 season record

–By Doug Petrowski