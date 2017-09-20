2017 Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show opens to the public this Saturday

The 39th Annual Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show will run at the Mountlake Terrace Library from Saturday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 8. Sponsored by the Mountlake Terrace Arts Commission and the Friends of the Arts, “Arts of the Terrace” is one of the major juried art shows held in the Pacific Northwest and attracts top artists from throughout the region.

This year’s jurors include Michele Usibelli for paintings, prints, drawings and miniatures; Ken Stanback for photography; Ken Turner for three-dimensional and artisans’ works; and Jocelyn Curry for calligraphy.

Art entries this year at a national caliber for juried competition include entries from California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon and Texas, along with those from Washington state. Over 140 artists entered 421 pieces of art and competed within the juried process with a final selection of over 300 making the final cut to be in the show.

As a juried art show, artists compete for more than $4,000 in cash awards and art merchandise.

The show is free and open to the public during normal library hours. The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W. More information is on Facebook.

The Mountlake Terrace Library will also host local poet, Amanda Laughtland, MFA, author of Postcards to Box 464 (Bootstrap Press), who will join forces with the Arts of the Terrace juried art show to lead a creative writing session on Saturday, Sept. 23. Those attending will learn through examples and writing exercises and create their own poems that draw inspiration from a variety of sources such as visual artwork and vintage magazines. All levels of writers and poets are welcome.