Prep football: Rainy game ends with Hawks loss to Snohomish, 47-6

Like the driving rain that fell throughout much of the night at Veterans Memorial Stadium, the Snohomish Panthers pounded the Mountlake Terrace Hawks Friday with a relentless ground game and a punishing defensive line push that Terrace could not escape.

The Panthers stormed the Hawks 47-6 in the Wesco League match-up played in Snohomish.

Behind his big offensive line, Snohomish’s Keegan Stich rushed for 283 yards on 23 carries and four touchdowns. As a team the Panthers gained 483 total yards – 441 on the ground – in the contest compared to Terrace’s 27 total yards.

Snohomish (4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-3 overall) not only controlled the line of scrimmage on offense, but the Panthers’ defense was able to attack at will. Thirteen of the Hawks’ 29 offensive plays in the tilt went for a loss of yardage; Terrace quarterback Jesse Martineau was sacked four times himself and was hurried in almost all of his nine pass attempts.

Martineau went 3-for-9 for -38 yards in the loss to the Panthers.

Terrace Head Coach Kelly Dougan recognized the superiority of the Snohomish offensive and defensive lines following the game. “They’re bigger, they’re stronger, they’re more physical and more experienced,” he said, “so a combination of those things is pretty tough for us to handle.”

Seven of the Hawks’ nine offensive possessions in the game ended in punts, with one possession ending with a turnover. Terrace was able to avoid a shutout when senior Moussa Traore scored on an 8-yard TD run with the Hawks’ last offensive play from scrimmage in the contest.

“It was nice to finish like that,” a relieved Dougan said.

The Hawks (2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-4 overall) have been outscored 92-6 in their last two games — Terrace was thumped 45-0 by Edmonds-Woodway on Oct. 12 — but Dougan showed little concern for the recent lopsided scores.

“We’re not looking at it like that,” Dougan explained. “A win’s a win – a loss is a loss; the score’s not really indicative of the effort of our kids and the way they’ve been practicing Monday through Thursday and their effort the full game and they’re attitude. It doesn’t bother me.”

Dougan even found some reasons to smile after Friday’s loss to Snohomish. “We felt like our guys played pretty well,” he said. “At times we got some stops on defense; we forced some fumbles – we just didn’t fall on any of them – and they just kept fighting the whole game once again. So there’s no shame in that.”

Terrace will try to get past their two recent blowout losses when they travel to Shoreline Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, to face the Shorecrest Scots. The match-up is scheduled to kickoff at 8 p.m.

Prep Football: Mountlake Terrace at Snohomish, Oct. 20

Terrace 0 0 0 6 — 6

Snohomish 13 14 13 7 — 47

First quarter scoring:

9:34 — Keegan Stich (Snohomish) 12-yard TD run; Conner Smith PAT kick is good

2:57 — Keegan Stich (Snohomish) 8-yard TD run; Conner Smith PAT kick is no good

Second quarter scoring:

3:05 — Keegan Stich (Snohomish) 61-yard TD run; Conner Smith PAT kick is no good

:21 — Langdon Orgill (Snohomish) 2-yard TD run; two-point conversion attempt is good

Third quarter scoring:

7:31 — Tyler Massena (Snohomish) 26-yard TD run; two-point conversion attempt is no good

5:13 — Keegan Stich (Snohomish) 58-yard TD run; Conner Smith PAT kick is good

Fourth quarter scoring:

8:33 — Langdon Orgill (Snohomish) 19-yard TD pass to Tristin Harmston; Conner Smith PAT kick is good

3:00 — Moussa Traore (Mountlake Terrace) 8-yard TD run; two-point conversion attempt is no good

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-4 overall; Snohomish 4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorecrest, Friday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

–By Doug Petrowski