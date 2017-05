Join the Northwest Western Swing Society for dancing to the band Cowgirl’s Dream this weekend.

This music society will meet at the Lynnwood Eagles, 19223 Highway 99 in Lynnwood on Sunday, May 14, from 1-5 p.m. Dance to the showcase band for two hours, then dance to the open jam for the next two hours.

If you find you like and want to support this kind of music, you join the society. More information is available here: http://www.nwwsms.com.