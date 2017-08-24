    Lynnwood light rail extension running $500M over budget, to open six months late

    0

    Our online news partner The Seattle Times reported Thursday that Sound Transit’s long-awaited Lynnwood light-rail line is running $500 million over budget and is expected to open six months late, in mid-2024.

    The previous $2.4 billion estimate is now $2.9 billion, according to papers released at Thursday’s Sound Transit board meeting.

    Sound Transit blames soaring labor, materials and land costs in the overheated Seattle-area market, along with features being requested by communities.

    You can read more in The Times story here.

