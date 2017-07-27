Identities of three teens killed in Wednesday crash released

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner has confirmed the identities of three victims killed in a crash in the 16900 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway near Lynnwood on Wednesday morning.

They are Landon M. Staley, 16, of Everett; Travin K. Nelson-Phongphiou, 16, of Everett; and Mikayla Sorenson, 15, of Bothell. The cause of death for all three is multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death for each has been ruled an accident.

Our online news partner The Seattle Times has confirmed with the Everett School District that the three students attended Henry M. Jackson High School in Mill Creek.

A fourth teenager was injured in the accident. The 15-year-old girl attended Everett’s Cascade High School, the Times reported Thursday morning.

The survivor is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. She is recovering at Harborview Medical Center.

The teens were riding in a vehicle that was traveling northbound on Alderwood Mall Parkway early Wednesday morning when it struck and drove underneath a parked semi tractor trailer.

The trailer was parked in a spot where it is legal for trailers to be parked, Snohomish County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Shari Ireton said. However, the trailer was facing the wrong way — the front of the trailer faced oncoming traffic. That is a civil parking infraction, Ireton said.

The road between State Route 525 and 164th Street Southwest was closed for several hours for the investigation.