City Council set to approve Third of July event agreement, hold hearing on LID ordinance Monday

Plans are taking shape for the second annual Third of July Family Celebration in Mountlake Terrace, set for Ballinger Park on July 3, 2017. The Mountlake Terrace City Council heard more about the event at its March 30 work/study session, and is set to approve an agreement with the event’s coordinating sponsor — the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation — during its Monday night, April 3, business meeting.

Also at the April 3 meeting, the council will hold a public hearing on a city proposal to adopt a low impact development (LID) ordinance that would provide special considerations for Town Center development. You can read the background on that here.

The Cheeseburger Babies Foundation, run by local business owner and Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Seaun Richards, has again agreed to put on the Third of July event. (Richards recused himself from participating in Thursday night’s discussion and vote.)

City Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz told the council that under the agreement, the city will provide in-kind services for the event — including police security, parks and public works services. (According to the agreement, the city will cover in-kind services valued at up to $2,763.76. Anything beyond that amount, plus a minimum of $4,000 in police overtime, will be covered by event sponsors.) The goal is to raise $10,000 to $20,000 in sponsorship, Betz said.

Fireworks will be provided by Western Display and again launched from the west side of Ballinger Park. There will be live entertainment, with two bands performing on the park’s southeast side near the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center. Like last year, food will be provided by the senior center as a fundraiser but there will also be additional food vendors to accommodate an anticipated larger crowd.

The fireworks viewing area will be expanded to include the hillside southeast of the senior center. “It will allow for people to spread out more and not have people so close,” Betz said. “They can put a blankets down and hang out.”

Parking options will include parking stalls at the clubhouse, play field and boat launch, plus the nearby Nile Golf Course, with shuttle buses operating to and from. In addition, the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation has acquired a large bus that can be used to move people back and forth, Betz said.

Additional portable toilets will also be available, he added.

Cheeseburger Babies is responsible for the special event permit, insurance requirements that go along with the fireworks vendor, notification to neighbors in the surrounding community, sponsorships, volunteers and event logistics — “basically the whole ball of wax, as far as the event goes,” Betz said. The city is responsible for having employees available for set-up, assistance, event management and cleanup, along with the use of some city equipment and the Lakeview Room located in the park’s clubhouse, which the Senior Center now occupies.

Because the event drew such a large crowd last year, the city will have two entrances in 2017 — by opening a now-locked park gate along Lakeview Drive in addition to the current entrance near the Senior Center, Betz said.

You can see the full Monday night council agenda here.