19-year-old man pleads not guilty to murder of 6-year-old nephew

1 of 2

A 19-year-old man from Texas pleaded not guilty to the murder of his 6-year-old nephew during his arraignment on Tuesday afternoon.

Andrew Clayton Henckel appeared in Snohomish County Superior Court on Tuesday via the court’s closed-circuit television network. His appearance was broadcast from the Snohomish County Jail, where he is being held on $1 million bail.

The bail amount was initially set a couple of weeks ago during Henckel’s first court appearance. The bail amount was maintained at Tuesday’s arraignment.

Additionally, Henckel entered a plea of not guilty. His trial is expected to begin on Jan. 26, 2018–later than the typical 60-day deadline. He waived his right to a speedy trial in order to give his attorney more time to prepare.

Henckel is accused of drowning his 6-year-old nephew Dayvid Pakko on Oct. 16. According to charging documents, Henckel, who was visiting his Lynnwood relatives from Texas, told detectives he held Pakko underwater in a bathtub when no one else was home. He said he “wasn’t really thinking” at the time and “just kinda did it.” He did not provide a reason why when asked. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner later determined drowning to be the boy’s cause of death.

Pakko was a first grader at Beverly Elementary.