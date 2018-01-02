19-year-old Everett man arrested in Saturday Lynnwood homicide

A 19-year-old Everett man was arrested for shooting and killing a 22-year-old man in Lynnwood on Saturday.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Shari Ireton said Tuesday that the man told officers he was at the location where the vehicle used in the crime was abandoned.

“Following up on leads and witness interviews related to the homicide, detectives now believe there were only two occupants in the suspect vehicle: a female driver and the suspect,” Ireton said. “It is believed that the suspect, who was in the passenger seat, fired a single shot through the closed window, striking and killing the victim at the 16100 block of Ash Way in Lynnwood.”

The driver and suspect fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle at a gas station at the corner of Rucker Avenue and 41st Avenue West in Everett, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives believe they have located both suspects related to the incident and that the arrested man is the only shooter.

The identity of the deceased man will be confirmed and released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.