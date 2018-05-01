19-year-old Edmonds man shot during altercation in Mountlake Terrace

A 19-year-old Edmonds man was shot early Tuesday morning in Mountlake Terrace.

Officers first contacted the victim at Northwest Hospital in Seattle, where they confirmed the victim had been shot in the leg.

He disclosed to officers that he was shot during a party at an unknown residence in Mountlake Terrace. An altercation occurred around 1 a.m. between himself and an unknown suspect, who shot him.

He was later transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he is being treated for the injury, according to Mountlake Terrace Police.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to contact Det. Sgt. Lowe at 425-670-8260.