10-digit dialing coming to Western Washington July 29

Mandatory 10-digit dialing will be required for all Western Washington area codes by the end of July, and a new 564 area code will be introduced at the end of August.

According to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission, starting July 29, 2017 callers will be required to dial all 10 digits of a telephone number, including area code, when making local calls.

The change will affect customers in area codes 360, 425, 253 and 206.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator projects the 360 area code will be out of numbers by early 2018, according to the commission, which approved the new area code earlier this year. The 564 area code overlay will be introduced initially in the existing 360 area code region, and then expanded to the 206, 253, and 425 area codes when those numbers run out.

New numbers may be assigned the 564 area code beginning on Aug. 28.

The same dialing procedure will apply to telephone numbers assigned from the new 564 area code. Calls that are currently local will continue to be local, even though 10-digit dialing will be required.

Important safety and security equipment, such as medical alert devices, and alarm and security systems must be programmed to use 10-digit dialing the commission said. Many systems operate on 10-digit dialing by default but some older equipment may still use 7 digits. Consumers should contact their medical alert or security provider if they are not sure whether their equipment needs to be reprogrammed to accommodate the upcoming change to 10-digit local dialing.

