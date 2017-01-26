Thursday, January 26, 2017

Fire envelopes building under construction on Scriber Lake Road

Updated at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday with additional details. Fire crews got to work Wednesday night after a three-alarm commercial fire in the 19800 block of...

Ballinger Park fishing pier to close Jan. 26 for repairs

On Jan. 26, the City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Park Department will close off the fishing pier at Ballinger Park. The “T” portion...

Shots fired into Terrace home Wednesday morning; no one hurt

Several shots were fired into a home in the area of 66th Avenue West and 232nd Street Southwest on Wednesday morning. The home's residents were inside,...

City Hall Advisory Committee to be briefed on history of project,...

The Mountlake Terrace City Hall Advisory Committee will hold its second meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19. During the meeting, the committee will receive a presentation...

School Board considers adding signs at turf fields to address crumb...

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors during its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting took note of a Washington State Department of Health study released...

Prep girls basketball: Hawks fall to E-W, 59-28

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors streaked to a 45-11 lead at halftime and ran away from the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 59-28 in a 2A/3A Wesco League...

Happening nearby: Local students with disabilities ‘Sing Loud and Proud’ at...

An audience of over 250 people cheered and clapped for 11 students Friday night at the first "Lynnwood Idol - Sing Loud and Proud" singing...

Struggling with mobility at home? Rampathon program accepting applications

The Master Builders Association (MBA) of King and Snohomish counties, through its Rampathon program, is now accepting applications for free ramps for families struggling...

