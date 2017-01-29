Sunday, January 29, 2017

FEATURED STORIES

Public’s help sought in identifying possible witness to Lynnwood fire

0
The Lynnwood Police Department and the federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) National Response Team have asked for the public's help in identifying a...

EVENT ALERT

Reminder: Sno-Isle Genealogical Society to discuss fraternal organizations on Feb. 1

0
The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society will hold its February meeting on Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Latter Day...

PUBLIC SAFETY

No one injured in fire on Terrace apartment deck caused by...

0
No one was injured Saturday afternoon when a discarded cigarette lit an apartment deck on fire in the 4000 block of 212th Street Southwest. Fire...

GOVERNMENT

Expect traffic delays northbound I-5 near Mountlake Terrace Sunday, Jan. 29

0
Drivers heading through Mountlake Terrace on northbound Interstate 5 early Sunday morning, Jan. 29, should prepare for delays. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews...

EDUCATION

MTHS Students of the Month for December

0
Student Name: Maddie Grennan Mother's Name: Kerri Grennan Father's Name: Robert Grennan GPA: 3.6 Clubs & Activities: Link Crew, Rowdy Rooters ASB: Class president of my medical assisting class...

SPORTS

Prep boys swimming: Hawks finish 3rd in District meet

0
The Edmonds-Woodway High School boys swim team won the Edmonds School District swim meet Saturday and Meadowdale came in second at the Lynnwood pool....

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Recommended Reads: Kendall and Cooper talk mysteries with Mike Lawson

0
Recommended Reads columnist Wendy Kendall joins mystery writer Julie Cooper for a podcast interview with Mike Lawson, and also provides a short write-up below...

BUSINESS

Restaurant News: Pastries in nearby Perrinville, where to eat for Lunar...

0
Mel and Mia's: The red letters on the sign say “OPEN” for business, at 7530 Olympic View Dr. in Suite 103. Another reason to...

MORE STORIES

Community News for Mountlake Terrace
Contact us: info@mltnews.com
© Copyright 2016 - MLTnews