Home
About
Advertise
Election Watch 2016
Subscribe
News
Business
Government
City Government
Education
Environment
Politics
Public Safety
Schools
Weather
Sports
Sound Live Sports Network
Entertainment
Art
Restaurants
Opinion
Letters
Columns
From the Publisher’s Desk
Events
Submit Event
Search
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
My Neighborhood News Network
My Edmonds News
Lynnwood Today
MLTnews
MLTnews.com
Home
About
Advertise
Election Watch 2016
Subscribe
News
Business
Government
City Government
Education
Environment
Politics
Public Safety
Schools
Weather
Sports
Sound Live Sports Network
Entertainment
Art
Restaurants
Opinion
Letters
Columns
From the Publisher’s Desk
Events
Submit Event
FEATURED STORIES
Veterans gather for opening of Hero’s Cafe at Verdant Health
Teresa Wippel
-
January 31, 2017
0
A crowd of about 50 veterans, city officials and community members gathered inside the Verdant Wellness Center in Lynnwood for the dedication and grand...
City issues notice of violation after dog killed while in home of Terrace dog...
Teresa Wippel
-
January 31, 2017
Man shot, killed on Highway 99 after coming at Lynnwood officers with knife
Teresa Wippel
-
January 30, 2017
City now accepting public comments for proposed townhouse development on 52nd
Teresa Wippel
-
January 29, 2017
EVENT ALERT
Cold weather shelter open Jan. 31, Feb. 1
Teresa Wippel
-
January 30, 2017
0
The South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter will be open this Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The shelter opens at 6:30...
Local Rotary clubs collecting new shoes, socks to benefit Clothes for Kids
Teresa Wippel
-
January 30, 2017
Reminder: Sno-Isle Genealogical Society to discuss fraternal organizations on Feb. 1
Teresa Wippel
-
January 29, 2017
‘Love Your Heart’ during special event at Mountlake Terrace Plaza
Teresa Wippel
-
January 28, 2017
PUBLIC SAFETY
Snohomish County Fire District 1 fire calls, Jan. 19-25
Teresa Wippel
-
January 31, 2017
0
Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to 500 calls Jan. 19-25: 423 emergency medical aid calls, 31 motor vehicle collisions, 8 fires, 8 service...
Happening nearby: Edmonds woman ‘on quest to be serial killer’ arrested
Teresa Wippel
-
January 31, 2017
PUD crews begin work to repair damage after Scriber Lake fire
Teresa Wippel
-
January 31, 2017
No one injured in fire on Terrace apartment deck caused by cigarette
Teresa Wippel
-
January 28, 2017
FEATURED PHOTOS
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Waxing moon near Venus
Teresa Wippel
-
January 31, 2017
155
0
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Longer days and clear sunsets
Teresa Wippel
-
January 23, 2017
373
0
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Get your ‘ducks in a row’ for this view
Teresa Wippel
-
January 22, 2017
391
0
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Walking on ice
Teresa Wippel
-
January 15, 2017
354
0
Scene in Terrace and nearby: Blue Friday
Teresa Wippel
-
January 13, 2017
352
0
GOVERNMENT
Letter to the Editor: The Affordable Care Act is not dead...
Teresa Wippel
-
January 30, 2017
0
Like the "dead man" scene in the classic Monty Python film, the Affordable Care Act is not dead yet. In 2009, I voted for the Affordable Care...
Traffic impacts anticipated Monday evening following officer-involved shooting
Teresa Wippel
-
January 30, 2017
Expect traffic delays northbound I-5 near Mountlake Terrace Sunday, Jan. 29
Teresa Wippel
-
January 26, 2017
City Hall Advisory Committee to be briefed on history of project, begin reviewing architects
Teresa Wippel
-
January 18, 2017
EDUCATION
Schools Superintendent Kris McDuffy issues letter after executive actions
Teresa Wippel
-
January 30, 2017
0
Following recent executive actions signed by Pres. Donald Trump, Edmonds School District Superintendent Kris McDuffy issued a letter to parents on Monday emphasizing the...
Foundation for Edmonds School District announces donor recognition programs
Teresa Wippel
-
January 30, 2017
MTHS Students of the Month for December
Teresa Wippel
-
January 29, 2017
School Board considers adding signs at turf fields to address crumb rubber concerns
Teresa Wippel
-
January 26, 2017
SPORTS
Prep boys basketball: Hawks fall to Stanwood, 82-53
Teresa Wippel
-
January 31, 2017
0
The Stanwood Spartans rode the wave of big efforts in the first and third quarters to swamp the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 82-53 in Wesco...
Prep boys basketball preview: The road to postseason play
Teresa Wippel
-
January 30, 2017
This Week in High School Sports: Jan. 29, 2017
Teresa Wippel
-
January 29, 2017
Prep boys swimming: Hawks finish 3rd in District meet
Teresa Wippel
-
January 29, 2017
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lauriel Sandstrom Painting Exhibit comes to MLT Library
Teresa Wippel
-
January 31, 2017
0
The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Lauriel Sandstrom Painting Exhibit for the month of February at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th...
Recommended Reads: Kendall and Cooper talk mysteries with Mike Lawson
Teresa Wippel
-
January 29, 2017
Skandia Folkdance Society to host Odinas schottis class on Feb. 3
Teresa Wippel
-
January 28, 2017
Happening nearby: Local students with disabilities ‘Sing Loud and Proud’ at first Lynnwood Idol
Teresa Wippel
-
January 21, 2017
BUSINESS
Restaurant News: Pastries in nearby Perrinville, where to eat for Lunar...
Teresa Wippel
-
January 28, 2017
0
Mel and Mia's: The red letters on the sign say “OPEN” for business, at 7530 Olympic View Dr. in Suite 103. Another reason to...
Scene nearby: Starbucks, Habit Burger taking shape at Aurora Village
Teresa Wippel
-
January 28, 2017
Dexter Wellington joins 1st Security Bank as senior loan officer
Teresa Wippel
-
January 27, 2017
Another closure at Alderwood Mall, closeout sales on at Wet Seal
Teresa Wippel
-
January 27, 2017
MORE STORIES
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Waxing moon near Venus
Teresa Wippel
-
January 31, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Longer days and clear sunsets
Teresa Wippel
-
January 23, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Get your ‘ducks in a row’ for this view
Teresa Wippel
-
January 22, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Walking on ice
Teresa Wippel
-
January 15, 2017
Scene in Terrace and nearby: Blue Friday
Teresa Wippel
-
January 13, 2017
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: 12 flag flies over Terrace
Teresa Wippel
-
January 9, 2017
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Cold sunshine, frozen lake
Teresa Wippel
-
January 4, 2017
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Moon over Venus
Teresa Wippel
-
January 2, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Happy New Year from Lake Ballinger
Teresa Wippel
-
January 1, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Peeking through the fog
Teresa Wippel
-
December 30, 2016
From the Publisher’s Desk: The best gift
Teresa Wippel
-
December 25, 2016
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Let it snow!
Teresa Wippel
-
December 24, 2016
@mltnews
59
Followers
Follow
Community News for Mountlake Terrace
Contact us:
info@mltnews.com
© Copyright 2016 - MLTnews
Support MLTNews.com by becoming a regular subscriber!
Subscribe Now