Recommended Reads: A swashbuckling tale with a Shakespearean twist

Shakespeare’s Rebel, by C. C. Humphreys Has it been awhile since your last swashbuckling adventure? Then avast ye readers and you’ll be forewarned. I’m telling...

EVENT ALERT

Reminder: Organization being formed to help local seniors age in place;...

Northwest Neighbors Network, a nonprofit organization being formed to help seniors age in place in South Snohomish and North King counties, is hosting a...

PUBLIC SAFETY

Happening nearby: Police investigating suspicious object outside Alderwood Mall

Updated Saturday at 8 a.m. with additional information. Lynnwood Police cordoned off a large area outside Alderwood Mall on Friday night to investigate a suspicious...

GOVERNMENT

Conflicted City Council OKs six of nine low impact development ordinances

After hearing from developers and homeowners that councilmembers were moving too fast on the passage of nine low impact development ordinances aimed at complying...

EDUCATION

Edmonds CC hosts hands-on composite workshop for high school students

Just before Christmas, students from Seattle's Roosevelt High School visited Edmonds Community College to learn about advanced composite materials and processes used in the...

SPORTS

Prep wrestling: Eight Hawks compete at Bremerton Brawl

Even though only eight Hawk wrestlers made the trip across Puget Sound, Mountlake Terrace still finished with a respectable eighth place at the Bremerton...

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Survival comedy show coming Saturdays in early 2017

Saturday nights from Jan. 7 through Feb. 11, join Unexpected Productions at the Black Box Theatre as improvisers enter the ultimate game of improv comedy! Each week...

BUSINESS

WSU socks sold at Bartell Drugs recalled for ‘Go Dawgs’ slogan

Bartell Drugs has issued a recall for team socks sold before Christmas. The "ugly college socks" are supposed to show the wearer's love of the Washington...

