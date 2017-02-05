Home
About
Advertise
Election Watch 2016
Subscribe
News
Business
Government
City Government
Education
Environment
Politics
Public Safety
Schools
Weather
Sports
Sound Live Sports Network
Entertainment
Art
Restaurants
Opinion
Letters
Columns
From the Publisher’s Desk
Events
Submit Event
Search
Sunday, February 5, 2017
My Neighborhood News Network
My Edmonds News
Lynnwood Today
MLTnews
MLTnews.com
Home
About
Advertise
Election Watch 2016
Subscribe
News
Business
Government
City Government
Education
Environment
Politics
Public Safety
Schools
Weather
Sports
Sound Live Sports Network
Entertainment
Art
Restaurants
Opinion
Letters
Columns
From the Publisher’s Desk
Events
Submit Event
FEATURED STORIES
Update: Two children die in 1-5 crash that caused nine-mile backup...
News Editor
-
February 4, 2017
2
Updated at 11:17 a.m. Saturday to correct description of incident based on revised Washington State Patrol report. Two girls, ages 12 and 2, died following...
Let’s Get ReadyTogether: How much water will you need if disaster strikes?
Teresa Wippel
-
February 2, 2017
Medical examiner identifies MLT man as man shot and killed by Lynnwood officer
Teresa Wippel
-
February 1, 2017
Veterans gather for opening of Hero’s Cafe at Verdant Health
Teresa Wippel
-
January 31, 2017
EVENT ALERT
Free tax prep and e-file offered at Edmonds Community College
News Editor
-
February 4, 2017
0
Edmonds Community College and the United Way are partnering to offer free income tax return preparation and e-filing to U.S. citizens and residents. This...
Cold weather shelter open Feb. 5-6
News Editor
-
February 4, 2017
Happening nearby: Free parents workshop on cyber safety at Edmonds Lutheran Church Feb. 9
Teresa Wippel
-
February 1, 2017
Reminder: RSVP this week for ‘Love Your Heart’ event at Mountlake Terrace Plaza
Teresa Wippel
-
February 1, 2017
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ask the Mountlake Terrace Cop: Is it legal to carry a...
Teresa Wippel
-
February 4, 2017
0
Mountlake Terrace Police Sgt. Pat Lowe answers your public safety questions. This week: Is it legal to carry and use a stun gun?
DUI emphasis patrols scheduled for Super Bowl Sunday
News Editor
-
February 4, 2017
Happening nearby: Armed bank robbery at Chase in Lynnwood
News Editor
-
February 3, 2017
Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Jan. 28-Feb. 2
News Editor
-
February 3, 2017
FEATURED PHOTOS
Edmonds CC collects food, cash to benefit Nourishing Network
Teresa Wippel
-
February 2, 2017
191
0
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Waxing moon near Venus
Teresa Wippel
-
January 31, 2017
256
0
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Longer days and clear sunsets
Teresa Wippel
-
January 23, 2017
433
0
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Get your ‘ducks in a row’ for this view
Teresa Wippel
-
January 22, 2017
450
0
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Walking on ice
Teresa Wippel
-
January 15, 2017
407
0
GOVERNMENT
Stephanie Wright to lead Community Transit board
News Editor
-
February 5, 2017
0
Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright Thursday was selected as the new chair of the Community Transit Board of Directors, replacing Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring,...
2017 Third of July celebration plans unveiled to MLT City Council Thursday
Teresa Wippel
-
February 4, 2017
Letter to the Editor: The Affordable Care Act is not dead yet
Teresa Wippel
-
January 30, 2017
Traffic impacts anticipated Monday evening following officer-involved shooting
Teresa Wippel
-
January 30, 2017
EDUCATION
Cedar Park Christian School open house for prospective students on Feb....
Teresa Wippel
-
February 2, 2017
0
Cedar Park Christian School – Mountlake Terrace will be hosting an open house on Tuesday, Feb. 7, for parents who may have interest in...
District considers later school start times, community survey expected next week
Teresa Wippel
-
February 2, 2017
Schools Superintendent Kris McDuffy issues letter after executive actions
Teresa Wippel
-
January 30, 2017
Foundation for Edmonds School District announces donor recognition programs
Teresa Wippel
-
January 30, 2017
SPORTS
Prep wrestling: Seven Hawks earn top-two finishes in sub-regional tournament
News Editor
-
February 5, 2017
0
Seven Mountlake Terrace Hawks earned top-two finishes in their weight classes Saturday at the 2A District 1 Sub-Regional Wrestling Tournament at Cedarcrest High School...
Nominations now open for Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2017 class
News Editor
-
February 4, 2017
Prep girls basketball: Loss for Terrace on Senior Night against Snohomish
News Editor
-
February 4, 2017
Registration now open for Alderwood Little League’s spring 2017 season
News Editor
-
February 3, 2017
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lauriel Sandstrom Painting Exhibit comes to MLT Library
Teresa Wippel
-
January 31, 2017
0
The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Lauriel Sandstrom Painting Exhibit for the month of February at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th...
Recommended Reads: Kendall and Cooper talk mysteries with Mike Lawson
Teresa Wippel
-
January 29, 2017
Skandia Folkdance Society to host Odinas schottis class on Feb. 3
Teresa Wippel
-
January 28, 2017
Happening nearby: Local students with disabilities ‘Sing Loud and Proud’ at first Lynnwood Idol
Teresa Wippel
-
January 21, 2017
BUSINESS
Restaurant News: Pastries in nearby Perrinville, where to eat for Lunar...
Teresa Wippel
-
January 28, 2017
0
Mel and Mia's: The red letters on the sign say “OPEN” for business, at 7530 Olympic View Dr. in Suite 103. Another reason to...
Scene nearby: Starbucks, Habit Burger taking shape at Aurora Village
Teresa Wippel
-
January 28, 2017
Dexter Wellington joins 1st Security Bank as senior loan officer
Teresa Wippel
-
January 27, 2017
Another closure at Alderwood Mall, closeout sales on at Wet Seal
Teresa Wippel
-
January 27, 2017
MORE STORIES
Edmonds CC collects food, cash to benefit Nourishing Network
Teresa Wippel
-
February 2, 2017
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Waxing moon near Venus
Teresa Wippel
-
January 31, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Longer days and clear sunsets
Teresa Wippel
-
January 23, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Get your ‘ducks in a row’ for this view
Teresa Wippel
-
January 22, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Walking on ice
Teresa Wippel
-
January 15, 2017
Scene in Terrace and nearby: Blue Friday
Teresa Wippel
-
January 13, 2017
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: 12 flag flies over Terrace
Teresa Wippel
-
January 9, 2017
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Cold sunshine, frozen lake
Teresa Wippel
-
January 4, 2017
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Moon over Venus
Teresa Wippel
-
January 2, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Happy New Year from Lake Ballinger
Teresa Wippel
-
January 1, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Peeking through the fog
Teresa Wippel
-
December 30, 2016
From the Publisher’s Desk: The best gift
Teresa Wippel
-
December 25, 2016
@mltnews
60
Followers
Follow
Community News for Mountlake Terrace
Contact us:
info@mltnews.com
© Copyright 2016 - MLTnews
Support MLTNews.com by becoming a regular subscriber!
Subscribe Now