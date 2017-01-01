Home
Sunday, January 1, 2017
FEATURED STORIES
Recommended Reads: A swashbuckling tale with a Shakespearean twist
December 31, 2016
0
Shakespeare’s Rebel, by C. C. Humphreys Has it been awhile since your last swashbuckling adventure? Then avast ye readers and you’ll be forewarned. I’m telling...
From the Publisher’s Desk: Last chance to subscribe and benefit those in need
December 30, 2016
New year will mean new area code, 10-digit dialing for Western Washington
December 29, 2016
Fire Chief Scott Cockrum resigns, Brad Reading serving as Acting Chief
December 28, 2016
EVENT ALERT
Reminder: Organization being formed to help local seniors age in place;...
December 31, 2016
0
Northwest Neighbors Network, a nonprofit organization being formed to help seniors age in place in South Snohomish and North King counties, is hosting a...
Edmonds CC Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration to feature Joy DeGruy
December 29, 2016
Reminder: League of Women Voters to host talk about oil transportation
December 29, 2016
Clothes for Kids to host open house in Lynnwood Jan. 4
December 27, 2016
PUBLIC SAFETY
Happening nearby: Police investigating suspicious object outside Alderwood Mall
December 30, 2016
0
Updated Saturday at 8 a.m. with additional information. Lynnwood Police cordoned off a large area outside Alderwood Mall on Friday night to investigate a suspicious...
Fire safety tips for New Year’s celebrations
December 30, 2016
Ask the Mountlake Terrace Cop: Personal safety tips for New Year’s Eve parties
December 28, 2016
Do you recognize this puppy? Stolen from PAWS shelter
December 27, 2016
FEATURED PHOTOS
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Peeking through the fog
December 30, 2016
122
0
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Let it snow!
December 24, 2016
268
0
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Flakes on the Friday before Christmas
December 23, 2016
230
0
Scene nearby: All I want for Christmas is a nap…
December 22, 2016
214
0
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Decked out for the holidays
December 15, 2016
441
0
GOVERNMENT
Conflicted City Council OKs six of nine low impact development ordinances
December 30, 2016
0
After hearing from developers and homeowners that councilmembers were moving too fast on the passage of nine low impact development ordinances aimed at complying...
City requests architect and planning services for City Hall project
December 29, 2016
City recognized as National Award Winner for National Night Out
December 27, 2016
Sound Transit signs $1.99 billion loan agreement covering four light rail projects
December 25, 2016
EDUCATION
Edmonds CC hosts hands-on composite workshop for high school students
December 28, 2016
0
Just before Christmas, students from Seattle's Roosevelt High School visited Edmonds Community College to learn about advanced composite materials and processes used in the...
Edmonds CC Foundation honors Boots to Books and Beyond campaign donors
December 23, 2016
School Board hears presentation regarding ‘uncollectible’ fines and fees
December 16, 2016
Edmonds CC reaffirms commitment to inclusion, respect for diversity
December 14, 2016
SPORTS
Prep wrestling: Eight Hawks compete at Bremerton Brawl
December 31, 2016
0
Even though only eight Hawk wrestlers made the trip across Puget Sound, Mountlake Terrace still finished with a respectable eighth place at the Bremerton...
Prep girls basketball: Hawks fall 57-49 against Liberty
December 30, 2016
Prep girls basketball: Hawks lose to Sedro-Woolley 63-39
December 29, 2016
Prep boys basketball: Early lead turns to loss for the Hawks against Union
December 28, 2016
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Survival comedy show coming Saturdays in early 2017
December 31, 2016
0
Saturday nights from Jan. 7 through Feb. 11, join Unexpected Productions at the Black Box Theatre as improvisers enter the ultimate game of improv comedy! Each week...
Enrollment open for Steel Magic Northwest steel band classes
December 27, 2016
Happening nearby: Driftwood Players sponsoring Home for the Holidays concert Dec. 28
December 25, 2016
Driftwood Players sponsoring Home for the Holidays concert fundraiser Dec. 28
December 19, 2016
BUSINESS
WSU socks sold at Bartell Drugs recalled for ‘Go Dawgs’ slogan
December 31, 2016
0
Bartell Drugs has issued a recall for team socks sold before Christmas. The "ugly college socks" are supposed to show the wearer's love of the Washington...
Restaurant News: Bite of China now open
December 30, 2016
Coldwell Banker Bain predicts continued sellers’ market for Puget Sound in 2017
December 28, 2016
Chick-fil-A offering free items to Husky fans before Peach Bowl
December 27, 2016
