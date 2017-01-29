Home
Public’s help sought in identifying possible witness to Lynnwood fire
January 28, 2017
0
The Lynnwood Police Department and the federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) National Response Team have asked for the public's help in identifying a...
Have you seen Remy? Missing from Mountlake Terrace
January 27, 2017
36 nearby units uninhabitable after large fire in building under construction
January 26, 2017
Fire envelopes building under construction on Scriber Lake Road
January 25, 2017
Reminder: Sno-Isle Genealogical Society to discuss fraternal organizations on Feb. 1
January 29, 2017
0
The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society will hold its February meeting on Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Latter Day...
‘Love Your Heart’ during special event at Mountlake Terrace Plaza
January 28, 2017
Kids can do fun chemistry experiments during MLT Library class
January 26, 2017
Ballinger Park fishing pier to close Jan. 26 for repairs
January 25, 2017
No one injured in fire on Terrace apartment deck caused by...
January 28, 2017
0
No one was injured Saturday afternoon when a discarded cigarette lit an apartment deck on fire in the 4000 block of 212th Street Southwest. Fire...
Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Jan. 21-26
January 27, 2017
Driver arrested in Terrace with 0.480 blood alcohol content
January 27, 2017
Shots fired into Terrace home Wednesday morning; no one hurt
January 25, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Longer days and clear sunsets
January 23, 2017
323
0
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Get your ‘ducks in a row’ for this view
January 22, 2017
337
0
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Walking on ice
January 15, 2017
314
0
Scene in Terrace and nearby: Blue Friday
January 13, 2017
308
0
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: 12 flag flies over Terrace
January 9, 2017
371
0
Expect traffic delays northbound I-5 near Mountlake Terrace Sunday, Jan. 29
January 26, 2017
0
Drivers heading through Mountlake Terrace on northbound Interstate 5 early Sunday morning, Jan. 29, should prepare for delays. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews...
City Hall Advisory Committee to be briefed on history of project, begin reviewing architects
January 18, 2017
Council to vote on agreement with consultant for Gateway Project during Tuesday meeting
January 16, 2017
Commentary: Time to build a new City Hall, but what’s the cost?
January 16, 2017
MTHS Students of the Month for December
January 29, 2017
0
Student Name: Maddie Grennan Mother's Name: Kerri Grennan Father's Name: Robert Grennan GPA: 3.6 Clubs & Activities: Link Crew, Rowdy Rooters ASB: Class president of my medical assisting class...
School Board considers adding signs at turf fields to address crumb rubber concerns
January 26, 2017
Time to apply for Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation scholarships
January 22, 2017
Scene nearby: EdCC Breakfast of Champions
January 18, 2017
Prep boys swimming: Hawks finish 3rd in District meet
January 29, 2017
0
The Edmonds-Woodway High School boys swim team won the Edmonds School District swim meet Saturday and Meadowdale came in second at the Lynnwood pool....
Prep cheerleading: 2A third place for Hawks at Cheerleading Championships
January 29, 2017
Prep girls basketball: Hawks fall to Lynnwood 74-32
January 28, 2017
Prep boys basketball: Hawks cruise to victory after strong first half against Lynnwood
January 28, 2017
Recommended Reads: Kendall and Cooper talk mysteries with Mike Lawson
January 29, 2017
0
Recommended Reads columnist Wendy Kendall joins mystery writer Julie Cooper for a podcast interview with Mike Lawson, and also provides a short write-up below...
Skandia Folkdance Society to host Odinas schottis class on Feb. 3
January 28, 2017
Happening nearby: Local students with disabilities ‘Sing Loud and Proud’ at first Lynnwood Idol
January 21, 2017
Final Zombie Prom performance this Saturday at MTHS
January 20, 2017
Restaurant News: Pastries in nearby Perrinville, where to eat for Lunar...
January 28, 2017
0
Mel and Mia's: The red letters on the sign say “OPEN” for business, at 7530 Olympic View Dr. in Suite 103. Another reason to...
Scene nearby: Starbucks, Habit Burger taking shape at Aurora Village
January 28, 2017
Dexter Wellington joins 1st Security Bank as senior loan officer
January 27, 2017
Another closure at Alderwood Mall, closeout sales on at Wet Seal
January 27, 2017
