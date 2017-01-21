Saturday, January 21, 2017

City Hall Advisory Committee now reviewing architect qualifications

The Mountlake Terrace City Hall Advisory Committee has a bit of homework to do before the middle of next week. During its meeting on Thursday...

Tickets on sale now at EdCC for Lunar New Year dinner

Edmonds Community College is selling tickets for a nine-course Lunar New Year dinner on Friday, Feb. 3. The dinner will be held at Szechuan Garden,...

Snohomish County Fire District 1 fire calls, Dec. 29-Jan. 11

Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to 1,192 calls Dec. 29-Jan. 11: 930 emergency medical aid calls, 93 motor vehicle collisions, 39 fires, 34...

City Hall Advisory Committee to be briefed on history of project,...

The Mountlake Terrace City Hall Advisory Committee will hold its second meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19. During the meeting, the committee will receive a presentation...

Scene nearby: EdCC Breakfast of Champions

Edmonds Community College Foundation celebrated scholarship recipients and donors at a Breakfast of Champions on Wednesday morning. The event, catered by EdCC culinary arts...

Prep boys basketball: Close victory for the Hawks against Everett

With big performances from their two top seniors, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks broke open a close game in the fourth quarter and topped the...

Happening nearby: Local students with disabilities ‘Sing Loud and Proud’ at...

An audience of over 250 people cheered and clapped for 11 students Friday night at the first "Lynnwood Idol - Sing Loud and Proud" singing...

Restaurant news: A teaser for Mel and Mia’s, now open in...

Restaurant News writer Kathy Passage reports that Mel and Mia's Unique Pastries and Fine Coffee is now open in Perrinville on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border,...

