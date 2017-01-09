Monday, January 9, 2017

Military Wire: ‘Patriots Day’ a must-see movie

Disaster will strike. On Jan. 13, the movie Patriots Day by Peter Berg, the director of "Lone Survivor" and "Deepwater Horizon," hits theaters -- and...

Cold weather shelter now open through Wednesday

Based on predictions of overnight freezing weather this week, the South Snohomish County Emergency Shelter will be open every day through Wednesday, Jan. 11. The shelter network...

MTHS to host meeting Monday discussing student safety

Mountlake Terrace High School will host a community meeting on Monday night in response to two emergency expulsions last week. The first expulsion was regarding a...

Reminder: First City Hall Advisory Committee meeting set for Jan. 11

The public is invited to attend the first City Hall Advisory Committee meeting set for Wednesday, Jan. 11. During the meeting, committee members will introduce...

Edmonds School District hosting Strategic Direction Advisory Committee meeting Jan. 9

The Edmonds School District is hosting its second Strategic Direction Advisory Committee meeting of this school year at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at...

This Week in High School Sports: Jan. 8, 2017

Special guests on our weekly summary of Edmonds School District athletics: Dan Barhoum and Mustapha Sonko of the Meadowdale High School boys basketball team.

Reminder: Free Western Swing dance instruction continues in Lynnwood Jan. 8

Northwest Western Swing Music Society, which meets at the Lynnwood Eagles on the second Sunday of every month, offers free Western Swing dance instruction...

New year brings closures to Alderwood Mall

Change is coming to Alderwood Mall this year. Sears announced this week that it will close its Alderwood Mall store by March. A clearance sale starts...

