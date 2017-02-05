Sunday, February 5, 2017

Update: Two children die in 1-5 crash that caused nine-mile backup...

News Editor -
Updated at 11:17 a.m. Saturday to correct description of incident based on revised Washington State Patrol report. Two girls, ages 12 and 2, died following...

Free tax prep and e-file offered at Edmonds Community College

News Editor -
Edmonds Community College and the United Way are partnering to offer free income tax return preparation and e-filing to U.S. citizens and residents. This...

Ask the Mountlake Terrace Cop: Is it legal to carry a...

Teresa Wippel -
Mountlake Terrace Police Sgt. Pat Lowe answers your public safety questions. This week: Is it legal to carry and use a stun gun?

Stephanie Wright to lead Community Transit board

News Editor -
Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright Thursday was selected as the new chair of the Community Transit Board of Directors, replacing Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring,...

Cedar Park Christian School open house for prospective students on Feb....

Teresa Wippel -
Cedar Park Christian School – Mountlake Terrace will be hosting an open house on Tuesday, Feb. 7, for parents who may have interest in...

Prep wrestling: Seven Hawks earn top-two finishes in sub-regional tournament

News Editor -
Seven Mountlake Terrace Hawks earned top-two finishes in their weight classes Saturday at the 2A District 1 Sub-Regional Wrestling Tournament at Cedarcrest High School...

Lauriel Sandstrom Painting Exhibit comes to MLT Library

Teresa Wippel -
The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Lauriel Sandstrom Painting Exhibit for the month of February at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th...

Restaurant News: Pastries in nearby Perrinville, where to eat for Lunar...

Teresa Wippel -
Mel and Mia's: The red letters on the sign say “OPEN” for business, at 7530 Olympic View Dr. in Suite 103. Another reason to...

