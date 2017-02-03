Home
About
Advertise
Election Watch 2016
Subscribe
News
Business
Government
City Government
Education
Environment
Politics
Public Safety
Schools
Weather
Sports
Sound Live Sports Network
Entertainment
Art
Restaurants
Opinion
Letters
Columns
From the Publisher’s Desk
Events
Submit Event
Search
Friday, February 3, 2017
My Neighborhood News Network
My Edmonds News
Lynnwood Today
MLTnews
MLTnews.com
Home
About
Advertise
Election Watch 2016
Subscribe
News
Business
Government
City Government
Education
Environment
Politics
Public Safety
Schools
Weather
Sports
Sound Live Sports Network
Entertainment
Art
Restaurants
Opinion
Letters
Columns
From the Publisher’s Desk
Events
Submit Event
FEATURED STORIES
9-mile backup reaches Terrace on I-5 after fatal collision at 164th...
News Editor
-
February 3, 2017
0
A fatal collision on northbound I-5 at 164th Street Southwest caused a nine-mile backup during the Friday evening commute. The collision happened before 4 p.m....
Let’s Get ReadyTogether: How much water will you need if disaster strikes?
Teresa Wippel
-
February 2, 2017
Medical examiner identifies MLT man as man shot and killed by Lynnwood officer
Teresa Wippel
-
February 1, 2017
Veterans gather for opening of Hero’s Cafe at Verdant Health
Teresa Wippel
-
January 31, 2017
EVENT ALERT
Happening nearby: Free parents workshop on cyber safety at Edmonds Lutheran...
Teresa Wippel
-
February 1, 2017
0
Edmonds Lutheran Church is offering a free class, "Raising Safe, Smart Kids and Teens in a Cyber World," from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9...
Reminder: RSVP this week for ‘Love Your Heart’ event at Mountlake Terrace Plaza
Teresa Wippel
-
February 1, 2017
Cold weather shelter open Feb. 1 and 2
Teresa Wippel
-
February 1, 2017
Cold weather shelter open Jan. 31, Feb. 1
Teresa Wippel
-
January 30, 2017
PUBLIC SAFETY
Happening nearby: Armed bank robbery at Chase in Lynnwood
News Editor
-
February 3, 2017
0
A Chase Bank in Lynnwood was robbed on Friday afternoon by a man who is considered armed and dangerous. At 3:30 p.m., the man entered...
Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Jan. 28-Feb. 2
News Editor
-
February 3, 2017
Happening nearby: Investigation complete on Scriber Lake Road fire; cause remains unknown
Teresa Wippel
-
February 2, 2017
Snohomish County Fire District 1 fire calls, Jan. 19-25
Teresa Wippel
-
January 31, 2017
FEATURED PHOTOS
Edmonds CC collects food, cash to benefit Nourishing Network
Teresa Wippel
-
February 2, 2017
150
0
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Waxing moon near Venus
Teresa Wippel
-
January 31, 2017
224
0
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Longer days and clear sunsets
Teresa Wippel
-
January 23, 2017
411
0
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Get your ‘ducks in a row’ for this view
Teresa Wippel
-
January 22, 2017
427
0
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Walking on ice
Teresa Wippel
-
January 15, 2017
384
0
GOVERNMENT
Letter to the Editor: The Affordable Care Act is not dead...
Teresa Wippel
-
January 30, 2017
0
Like the "dead man" scene in the classic Monty Python film, the Affordable Care Act is not dead yet. In 2009, I voted for the Affordable Care...
Traffic impacts anticipated Monday evening following officer-involved shooting
Teresa Wippel
-
January 30, 2017
Expect traffic delays northbound I-5 near Mountlake Terrace Sunday, Jan. 29
Teresa Wippel
-
January 26, 2017
City Hall Advisory Committee to be briefed on history of project, begin reviewing architects
Teresa Wippel
-
January 18, 2017
EDUCATION
Cedar Park Christian School open house for prospective students on Feb....
Teresa Wippel
-
February 2, 2017
0
Cedar Park Christian School – Mountlake Terrace will be hosting an open house on Tuesday, Feb. 7, for parents who may have interest in...
District considers later school start times, community survey expected next week
Teresa Wippel
-
February 2, 2017
Schools Superintendent Kris McDuffy issues letter after executive actions
Teresa Wippel
-
January 30, 2017
Foundation for Edmonds School District announces donor recognition programs
Teresa Wippel
-
January 30, 2017
SPORTS
Prep wrestling preview: ESD high schools prepare for postseason tournament Saturday
Teresa Wippel
-
February 2, 2017
0
With the wrestling dual meet season complete, Edmonds School District high schools are preparing for the 2A and 3A sub regional tournaments on Saturday,...
Prep basketball: Strong season for Cedar Park Christian teams
Teresa Wippel
-
February 2, 2017
Prep boys basketball: Hawks fall to Stanwood, 82-53
Teresa Wippel
-
January 31, 2017
Prep boys basketball preview: The road to postseason play
Teresa Wippel
-
January 30, 2017
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lauriel Sandstrom Painting Exhibit comes to MLT Library
Teresa Wippel
-
January 31, 2017
0
The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Lauriel Sandstrom Painting Exhibit for the month of February at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th...
Recommended Reads: Kendall and Cooper talk mysteries with Mike Lawson
Teresa Wippel
-
January 29, 2017
Skandia Folkdance Society to host Odinas schottis class on Feb. 3
Teresa Wippel
-
January 28, 2017
Happening nearby: Local students with disabilities ‘Sing Loud and Proud’ at first Lynnwood Idol
Teresa Wippel
-
January 21, 2017
BUSINESS
Restaurant News: Pastries in nearby Perrinville, where to eat for Lunar...
Teresa Wippel
-
January 28, 2017
0
Mel and Mia's: The red letters on the sign say “OPEN” for business, at 7530 Olympic View Dr. in Suite 103. Another reason to...
Scene nearby: Starbucks, Habit Burger taking shape at Aurora Village
Teresa Wippel
-
January 28, 2017
Dexter Wellington joins 1st Security Bank as senior loan officer
Teresa Wippel
-
January 27, 2017
Another closure at Alderwood Mall, closeout sales on at Wet Seal
Teresa Wippel
-
January 27, 2017
MORE STORIES
Edmonds CC collects food, cash to benefit Nourishing Network
Teresa Wippel
-
February 2, 2017
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Waxing moon near Venus
Teresa Wippel
-
January 31, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Longer days and clear sunsets
Teresa Wippel
-
January 23, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Get your ‘ducks in a row’ for this view
Teresa Wippel
-
January 22, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Walking on ice
Teresa Wippel
-
January 15, 2017
Scene in Terrace and nearby: Blue Friday
Teresa Wippel
-
January 13, 2017
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: 12 flag flies over Terrace
Teresa Wippel
-
January 9, 2017
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Cold sunshine, frozen lake
Teresa Wippel
-
January 4, 2017
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Moon over Venus
Teresa Wippel
-
January 2, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Happy New Year from Lake Ballinger
Teresa Wippel
-
January 1, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Peeking through the fog
Teresa Wippel
-
December 30, 2016
From the Publisher’s Desk: The best gift
Teresa Wippel
-
December 25, 2016
@mltnews
60
Followers
Follow
Community News for Mountlake Terrace
Contact us:
info@mltnews.com
© Copyright 2016 - MLTnews
Support MLTNews.com by becoming a regular subscriber!
Subscribe Now