Home
About
Advertise
Election Watch 2016
Subscribe
News
Business
Government
City Government
Education
Environment
Politics
Public Safety
Schools
Weather
Sports
Sound Live Sports Network
Entertainment
Art
Restaurants
Opinion
Letters
Columns
From the Publisher’s Desk
Events
Submit Event
Search
Monday, January 9, 2017
My Neighborhood News Network
My Edmonds News
Lynnwood Today
MLTnews
LOG IN
Welcome! Log into your account
Forgot your password?
Recover your password
MLTnews.com
Home
About
Advertise
Election Watch 2016
Subscribe
News
Business
Government
City Government
Education
Environment
Politics
Public Safety
Schools
Weather
Sports
Sound Live Sports Network
Entertainment
Art
Restaurants
Opinion
Letters
Columns
From the Publisher’s Desk
Events
Submit Event
FEATURED STORIES
Military Wire: ‘Patriots Day’ a must-see movie
January 8, 2017
0
Disaster will strike. On Jan. 13, the movie Patriots Day by Peter Berg, the director of "Lone Survivor" and "Deepwater Horizon," hits theaters -- and...
Playtime: Sensory-friendly shows coming soon nearby
January 7, 2017
Body of long-time Brier resident recovered in Arizona
January 6, 2017
Another expulsion at MTHS after student brings pellet gun to school
January 6, 2017
EVENT ALERT
Cold weather shelter now open through Wednesday
January 9, 2017
0
Based on predictions of overnight freezing weather this week, the South Snohomish County Emergency Shelter will be open every day through Wednesday, Jan. 11. The shelter network...
Reminder: Edmonds CC Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration to feature Joy DeGruy
January 8, 2017
Reminder: Cafe Louvre co-owner to speak at AAUW meeting Jan. 14
January 8, 2017
Reminder: Boy Scouts to offer tree-cycling Jan. 7-8
January 6, 2017
PUBLIC SAFETY
MTHS to host meeting Monday discussing student safety
January 8, 2017
0
Mountlake Terrace High School will host a community meeting on Monday night in response to two emergency expulsions last week. The first expulsion was regarding a...
Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Jan. 3-5
January 6, 2017
Have you seen Ducky? Missing from near Lake Ballinger
January 4, 2017
Ask the Mountlake Terrace Cop: Pets in cold weather
January 3, 2017
FEATURED PHOTOS
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Cold sunshine, frozen lake
January 4, 2017
198
0
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Moon over Venus
January 2, 2017
229
0
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Happy New Year from Lake Ballinger
January 1, 2017
297
0
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Peeking through the fog
December 30, 2016
256
0
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Let it snow!
December 24, 2016
387
0
GOVERNMENT
Reminder: First City Hall Advisory Committee meeting set for Jan. 11
January 9, 2017
0
The public is invited to attend the first City Hall Advisory Committee meeting set for Wednesday, Jan. 11. During the meeting, committee members will introduce...
First City Hall Advisory Committee meeting set for Jan. 11
January 5, 2017
Rep. Rick Larsen receives Distinguished Public Service Award from Navy
January 5, 2017
Matsumoto Wright elected Mountlake Terrace City Council Mayor Pro Tem
January 4, 2017
EDUCATION
Edmonds School District hosting Strategic Direction Advisory Committee meeting Jan. 9
January 7, 2017
0
The Edmonds School District is hosting its second Strategic Direction Advisory Committee meeting of this school year at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at...
Madrona K-8 student selected for All-State Orchestra
January 5, 2017
EdCC Free Application Week next week at Lynnwood Library
January 3, 2017
Edmonds CC hosts hands-on composite workshop for high school students
December 28, 2016
SPORTS
This Week in High School Sports: Jan. 8, 2017
January 9, 2017
0
Special guests on our weekly summary of Edmonds School District athletics: Dan Barhoum and Mustapha Sonko of the Meadowdale High School boys basketball team.
Prep wrestling: Hawks finish second in 12-team tournament
January 8, 2017
Reminder: Girls Try Hockey For Free event set for Jan. 8
January 8, 2017
Prep basketball: Mountlake Terrace boys and girls teams lose to Arlington
January 7, 2017
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Reminder: Free Western Swing dance instruction continues in Lynnwood Jan. 8
January 7, 2017
0
Northwest Western Swing Music Society, which meets at the Lynnwood Eagles on the second Sunday of every month, offers free Western Swing dance instruction...
Sno-King Meaningful Movies presents ‘A Fierce Green Fire’ Jan. 14
January 4, 2017
Sno-King International Folk Dance Club birthday party Jan. 14
January 2, 2017
Free Western Swing dance instruction continues in Lynnwood Jan. 8
January 1, 2017
BUSINESS
New year brings closures to Alderwood Mall
January 7, 2017
0
Change is coming to Alderwood Mall this year. Sears announced this week that it will close its Alderwood Mall store by March. A clearance sale starts...
New Everett Clinic announced in nearby Edmonds
January 4, 2017
Happening nearby: Painting With Cats event at the Kitty Catfe
January 2, 2017
WSU socks sold at Bartell Drugs recalled for ‘Go Dawgs’ slogan
December 31, 2016
MORE STORIES
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Cold sunshine, frozen lake
January 4, 2017
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Moon over Venus
January 2, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Happy New Year from Lake Ballinger
January 1, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Peeking through the fog
December 30, 2016
From the Publisher’s Desk: The best gift
December 25, 2016
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Let it snow!
December 24, 2016
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Flakes on the Friday before Christmas
December 23, 2016
Scene nearby: All I want for Christmas is a nap…
December 22, 2016
Recommended Reads: Kendall and Cooper talk mysteries with Hugh Ashton
December 17, 2016
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Decked out for the holidays
December 15, 2016
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Final full moon of 2016
December 14, 2016
Let it snow! Scenes around Mountlake Terrace
December 9, 2016
Community News for Mountlake Terrace
Contact us:
info@mltnews.com
© Copyright 2016 - MLTnews
Support MLTNews.com by becoming a regular subscriber!
Subscribe Now