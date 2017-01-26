Home
News
Business
Government
City Government
Education
Environment
Politics
Public Safety
Schools
Weather
Sports
Sound Live Sports Network
Entertainment
Art
Restaurants
Opinion
Letters
Columns
From the Publisher’s Desk
Events
Submit Event
Thursday, January 26, 2017
My Neighborhood News Network
My Edmonds News
Lynnwood Today
MLTnews
News
Business
Government
City Government
Education
Environment
Politics
Public Safety
Schools
Weather
Sports
Sound Live Sports Network
Entertainment
Art
Restaurants
Opinion
Letters
Columns
From the Publisher’s Desk
Events
Submit Event
Fire envelopes building under construction on Scriber Lake Road
January 25, 2017
0
Updated at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday with additional details. Fire crews got to work Wednesday night after a three-alarm commercial fire in the 19800 block of...
Volunteers hit the streets to count homeless for annual Point in Time count
January 24, 2017
Let’s Get ‘ReadyTogether’: Tips for earthquake-proofing your home
January 24, 2017
Eight DECA participants move onto state competition
January 23, 2017
EVENT ALERT
Ballinger Park fishing pier to close Jan. 26 for repairs
January 25, 2017
0
On Jan. 26, the City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Park Department will close off the fishing pier at Ballinger Park. The “T” portion...
Rotary Clubs collecting new shoes, socks for Clothes for Kids
January 24, 2017
Verdant Health Commission to host second annual Healthier Community conference Feb. 27
January 22, 2017
Reminder: Group for type 2 diabetes prevention to begin meeting Feb. 2
January 22, 2017
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shots fired into Terrace home Wednesday morning; no one hurt
January 25, 2017
0
Several shots were fired into a home in the area of 66th Avenue West and 232nd Street Southwest on Wednesday morning. The home's residents were inside,...
Snohomish Fire District 1 fire calls: Jan. 12-18
January 24, 2017
Mountlake Terrace police participating in annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics
January 22, 2017
Snohomish County Fire District 1 fire calls, Dec. 29-Jan. 11
January 21, 2017
FEATURED PHOTOS
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Longer days and clear sunsets
January 23, 2017
269
0
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Get your ‘ducks in a row’ for this view
January 22, 2017
281
0
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Walking on ice
January 15, 2017
268
0
Scene in Terrace and nearby: Blue Friday
January 13, 2017
262
0
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: 12 flag flies over Terrace
January 9, 2017
332
0
GOVERNMENT
City Hall Advisory Committee to be briefed on history of project,...
January 18, 2017
0
The Mountlake Terrace City Hall Advisory Committee will hold its second meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19. During the meeting, the committee will receive a presentation...
Council to vote on agreement with consultant for Gateway Project during Tuesday meeting
January 16, 2017
Commentary: Time to build a new City Hall, but what’s the cost?
January 16, 2017
Snohomish County PUD seeks applicants for open commissioner position
January 13, 2017
EDUCATION
School Board considers adding signs at turf fields to address crumb...
January 26, 2017
0
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors during its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting took note of a Washington State Department of Health study released...
Time to apply for Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation scholarships
January 22, 2017
Scene nearby: EdCC Breakfast of Champions
January 18, 2017
Washington State Ferries sponsoring spring cover contest for middle schoolers
January 15, 2017
SPORTS
Prep girls basketball: Hawks fall to E-W, 59-28
January 26, 2017
0
The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors streaked to a 45-11 lead at halftime and ran away from the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 59-28 in a 2A/3A Wesco League...
Prep boys basketball: Hawks lose to Edmonds-Woodway, 70-62
January 24, 2017
Prep wrestling: Hawks defeat Meadowdale under stage lights
January 24, 2017
Seattle Mariners Caravan at Alderwood Mall Jan. 27
January 23, 2017
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Happening nearby: Local students with disabilities ‘Sing Loud and Proud’ at...
January 21, 2017
0
An audience of over 250 people cheered and clapped for 11 students Friday night at the first "Lynnwood Idol - Sing Loud and Proud" singing...
Final Zombie Prom performance this Saturday at MTHS
January 20, 2017
Reminder: Lynnwood Idol event aimed at giving young adults with disabilities a chance to...
January 18, 2017
MTHS Drama brings Zombie Prom to the stage this week
January 16, 2017
BUSINESS
Struggling with mobility at home? Rampathon program accepting applications
January 24, 2017
0
The Master Builders Association (MBA) of King and Snohomish counties, through its Rampathon program, is now accepting applications for free ramps for families struggling...
Sponsor spotlight: Local business takes aim at head lice
January 23, 2017
Happening nearby: School of Rock to open Saturday in Lynnwood
January 23, 2017
Restaurant news: A teaser for Mel and Mia’s, now open in nearby Perrinville
January 20, 2017
