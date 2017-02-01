Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Veterans gather for opening of Hero’s Cafe at Verdant Health

A crowd of about 50 veterans, city officials and community members gathered inside the Verdant Wellness Center in Lynnwood for the dedication and grand...

Cold weather shelter open Jan. 31, Feb. 1

The South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter will be open this Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The shelter opens at 6:30...

Snohomish County Fire District 1 fire calls, Jan. 19-25

Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to 500 calls Jan. 19-25: 423 emergency medical aid calls, 31 motor vehicle collisions, 8 fires, 8 service...

Letter to the Editor: The Affordable Care Act is not dead...

Like the "dead man" scene in the classic Monty Python film, the Affordable Care Act is not dead yet. In 2009, I voted for the Affordable Care...

Schools Superintendent Kris McDuffy issues letter after executive actions

Following recent executive actions signed by Pres. Donald Trump, Edmonds School District Superintendent Kris McDuffy issued a letter to parents on Monday emphasizing the...

Prep boys basketball: Hawks fall to Stanwood, 82-53

The Stanwood Spartans rode the wave of big efforts in the first and third quarters to swamp the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 82-53 in Wesco...

Lauriel Sandstrom Painting Exhibit comes to MLT Library

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Lauriel Sandstrom Painting Exhibit for the month of February at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th...

Restaurant News: Pastries in nearby Perrinville, where to eat for Lunar...

Mel and Mia's: The red letters on the sign say “OPEN” for business, at 7530 Olympic View Dr. in Suite 103. Another reason to...

