Friday, February 3, 2017

FEATURED STORIES

9-mile backup reaches Terrace on I-5 after fatal collision at 164th...

News Editor -
A fatal collision on northbound I-5 at 164th Street Southwest caused a nine-mile backup during the Friday evening commute. The collision happened before 4 p.m....

EVENT ALERT

Happening nearby: Free parents workshop on cyber safety at Edmonds Lutheran...

Teresa Wippel -
Edmonds Lutheran Church is offering a free class, "Raising Safe, Smart Kids and Teens in a Cyber World," from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9...

PUBLIC SAFETY

Happening nearby: Armed bank robbery at Chase in Lynnwood

News Editor -
A Chase Bank in Lynnwood was robbed on Friday afternoon by a man who is considered armed and dangerous. At 3:30 p.m., the man entered...

GOVERNMENT

Letter to the Editor: The Affordable Care Act is not dead...

Teresa Wippel -
Like the "dead man" scene in the classic Monty Python film, the Affordable Care Act is not dead yet. In 2009, I voted for the Affordable Care...

EDUCATION

Cedar Park Christian School open house for prospective students on Feb....

Teresa Wippel -
Cedar Park Christian School – Mountlake Terrace will be hosting an open house on Tuesday, Feb. 7, for parents who may have interest in...

SPORTS

Prep wrestling preview: ESD high schools prepare for postseason tournament Saturday

Teresa Wippel -
With the wrestling dual meet season complete, Edmonds School District high schools are preparing for the 2A and 3A sub regional tournaments on Saturday,...

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lauriel Sandstrom Painting Exhibit comes to MLT Library

Teresa Wippel -
The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Lauriel Sandstrom Painting Exhibit for the month of February at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th...

BUSINESS

Restaurant News: Pastries in nearby Perrinville, where to eat for Lunar...

Teresa Wippel -
Mel and Mia's: The red letters on the sign say “OPEN” for business, at 7530 Olympic View Dr. in Suite 103. Another reason to...

MORE STORIES

Community News for Mountlake Terrace
