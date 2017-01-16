Home
Playtime: Support a cause while meeting your fitness goals
January 14, 2017
If ever there was a time to mix your New Year health goals and supporting a cause, it feels like this particular January is...
City Hall Advisory Committee sets sights on ‘frugal, cost-effective’ City Hall plan
January 12, 2017
Volunteers needed for annual Point in Time count
January 12, 2017
MTHS hosts forum to discuss safety following two emergency events last week
January 12, 2017
Reminder: Info session Jan. 18 for Verdant’s Mediterranean for Life health...
January 15, 2017
Do you want to feel better, look better and lose weight in the New Year? Do you have borderline or diagnosed high blood pressure?...
Happening nearby: Sweater drive to benefit neighbors in need
January 15, 2017
Bloodworks Northwest puts out call for donations
January 13, 2017
Modified Community Transit schedule Monday for MLK day
January 13, 2017
Police have suspect in custody following Alderwood Mall stabbing Sunday
January 15, 2017
A person was stabbed in the food court of Alderwood Mall Sunday afternoon, and police said they had a suspect in custody. According to Lynnwood...
Washington State Patrol reminds drivers of Move Over law
January 15, 2017
Mountlake Terrace woman missing from Edmonds found, reunited with family
January 14, 2017
Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Jan. 5-12
January 13, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Walking on ice
January 15, 2017
Scene in Terrace and nearby: Blue Friday
January 13, 2017
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: 12 flag flies over Terrace
January 9, 2017
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Cold sunshine, frozen lake
January 4, 2017
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Moon over Venus
January 2, 2017
Snohomish County PUD seeks applicants for open commissioner position
January 13, 2017
The Snohomish County PUD is seeking applicants interested in serving on the PUD's Board of Commissioners. A vacancy exists for the position of Commissioner District...
Rep. Larsen to host talk about Affordable Care Act future on Saturday
January 12, 2017
Snohomish County’s Airport Road recycling station to be closed Jan. 23-Feb. 12
January 11, 2017
Reminder: First City Hall Advisory Committee meeting set for Jan. 11
January 9, 2017
Washington State Ferries sponsoring spring cover contest for middle schoolers
January 15, 2017
Middle schoolers are invited to participate in the Washington State Ferries spring cover contest. Students in grades 6-8 have until Wednesday, Jan. 18 to...
District celebrates new Lynndale Elementary School with dedication ceremony
January 12, 2017
School District cuts ribbon at new Alderwood Middle School
January 11, 2017
Edmonds School District to dedicate two new schools Wednesday, Thursday
January 10, 2017
Prep wrestling: Four podium finishes for Hawks during Hoquiam Invitational
January 15, 2017
Four Mountlake Terrace Hawk wrestlers grappled their way to podium finishes Saturday at the 38th annual Hoquiam Invitational at Hoquiam High School. Pavel Oliferovskiy led...
Prep girls basketball: Hawks fall to Meadowdale, 52-22
January 14, 2017
Prep boys basketball gallery: Hawks take down Mavs 63-49
January 14, 2017
Prep wrestling: Hawks defeat Shorewood in dual match Thursday night
January 13, 2017
Happening nearby: First Lynnwood Idol event set for Friday, Jan. 20
January 15, 2017
Lynnwood Idol, a community-wide event set for Friday, Jan. 20 promises to give young adults with disabilities a chance to shine. The event is organized...
Reminder: Sno-King International Folk Dance Club birthday party Jan. 14
January 13, 2017
MTHS jazz bands to perform Thursday night
January 9, 2017
Reminder: Free Western Swing dance instruction continues in Lynnwood Jan. 8
January 7, 2017
Restaurant News: Keeping your resolutions with flavor nearby
January 15, 2017
If you are like most people, one of your New Year’s resolutions is to eat healthy. The good news is that you can still...
Hostess recalls White Peppermint Twinkies for salmonella concerns
January 10, 2017
New year brings closures to Alderwood Mall
January 7, 2017
New Everett Clinic announced in nearby Edmonds
January 4, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Walking on ice
January 15, 2017
Scene in Terrace and nearby: Blue Friday
January 13, 2017
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: 12 flag flies over Terrace
January 9, 2017
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Cold sunshine, frozen lake
January 4, 2017
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Moon over Venus
January 2, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Happy New Year from Lake Ballinger
January 1, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Peeking through the fog
December 30, 2016
From the Publisher’s Desk: The best gift
December 25, 2016
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Let it snow!
December 24, 2016
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Flakes on the Friday before Christmas
December 23, 2016
Scene nearby: All I want for Christmas is a nap…
December 22, 2016
Recommended Reads: Kendall and Cooper talk mysteries with Hugh Ashton
December 17, 2016
