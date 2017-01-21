Home
Saturday, January 21, 2017
My Neighborhood News Network
My Edmonds News
Lynnwood Today
MLTnews
MLTnews.com
City Hall Advisory Committee now reviewing architect qualifications
January 21, 2017
0
The Mountlake Terrace City Hall Advisory Committee has a bit of homework to do before the middle of next week. During its meeting on Thursday...
Attention commuters: Several bus routes impacted by Friday protests in Seattle
January 19, 2017
Reminder: Volunteers needed for annual Point in Time count
January 18, 2017
Suspect at large after multi-agency raid at Terrace apartment building
January 16, 2017
Tickets on sale now at EdCC for Lunar New Year dinner
January 19, 2017
0
Edmonds Community College is selling tickets for a nine-course Lunar New Year dinner on Friday, Feb. 3. The dinner will be held at Szechuan Garden,...
Kids can conduct dry ice experiments during Saturday STEM class at library
January 19, 2017
One session of healthcare sign-up assistance left at Mountlake Terrace Library
January 19, 2017
Bloodworks Northwest issues another urgent call for donors
January 17, 2017
Snohomish County Fire District 1 fire calls, Dec. 29-Jan. 11
January 21, 2017
0
Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to 1,192 calls Dec. 29-Jan. 11: 930 emergency medical aid calls, 93 motor vehicle collisions, 39 fires, 34...
Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Jan. 14-19
January 20, 2017
Have a question for ‘Ask the Mountlake Terrace Cop’?
January 20, 2017
Happening nearby: Edmonds woman describes fighting off alleged attacker on local beach
January 19, 2017
Mountlake Terrace scenic: Walking on ice
January 15, 2017
211
0
Scene in Terrace and nearby: Blue Friday
January 13, 2017
209
0
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: 12 flag flies over Terrace
January 9, 2017
293
0
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Cold sunshine, frozen lake
January 4, 2017
344
0
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Moon over Venus
January 2, 2017
363
0
City Hall Advisory Committee to be briefed on history of project,...
January 18, 2017
0
The Mountlake Terrace City Hall Advisory Committee will hold its second meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19. During the meeting, the committee will receive a presentation...
Council to vote on agreement with consultant for Gateway Project during Tuesday meeting
January 16, 2017
Commentary: Time to build a new City Hall, but what’s the cost?
January 16, 2017
Snohomish County PUD seeks applicants for open commissioner position
January 13, 2017
Scene nearby: EdCC Breakfast of Champions
January 18, 2017
0
Edmonds Community College Foundation celebrated scholarship recipients and donors at a Breakfast of Champions on Wednesday morning. The event, catered by EdCC culinary arts...
Washington State Ferries sponsoring spring cover contest for middle schoolers
January 15, 2017
District celebrates new Lynndale Elementary School with dedication ceremony
January 12, 2017
School District cuts ribbon at new Alderwood Middle School
January 11, 2017
Prep boys basketball: Close victory for the Hawks against Everett
January 20, 2017
0
With big performances from their two top seniors, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks broke open a close game in the fourth quarter and topped the...
Prep girls basketball: Third victory of the season for Hawks
January 19, 2017
Prep wrestling: Landslide victory for the Hawks against Sammamish
January 18, 2017
Prep boys basketball: Come-from-behind victory for the Hawks against Shorewood
January 17, 2017
Happening nearby: Local students with disabilities ‘Sing Loud and Proud’ at...
January 21, 2017
0
An audience of over 250 people cheered and clapped for 11 students Friday night at the first "Lynnwood Idol - Sing Loud and Proud" singing...
Final Zombie Prom performance this Saturday at MTHS
January 20, 2017
Reminder: Lynnwood Idol event aimed at giving young adults with disabilities a chance to...
January 18, 2017
MTHS Drama brings Zombie Prom to the stage this week
January 16, 2017
Restaurant news: A teaser for Mel and Mia’s, now open in...
January 20, 2017
0
Restaurant News writer Kathy Passage reports that Mel and Mia's Unique Pastries and Fine Coffee is now open in Perrinville on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border,...
Happening nearby: Another store to close this month at Alderwood Mall
January 19, 2017
Restaurant News: Keeping your resolutions with flavor nearby
January 15, 2017
Hostess recalls White Peppermint Twinkies for salmonella concerns
January 10, 2017
